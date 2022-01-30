OGLE, H. THOMAS

OGLE, Msgt. (USAF Ret),



H. Thomas



84, of Enon, passed away on January 21 2022, at Banner University Medical Center hospice in Tucson, AZ, following several years of failing health.



He was born April 20, 1937, in Springfield, OH, and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School.



He served 32 years in the military before being medically retired. He also retired from the Chrysler Corporation.



He is survived by his wife Sylvia (Lori) Damewood Ogle, daughter Denise (James) Argraves of Tucson, AZ, son Joseph Ogle of Tipp City, OH, stepson Dale (Linda) Damewood of Fairborn, OH, step daughter Patriza (Gunther) Scherf of Furth, Germany, grandson Justin Ogle of Tipp City, OH, grandson Jacob Ogle of Tipp City, OH, step grandson Eric Damewood of St. Petersburg, FL, step grandson James Ward of Vandalia, OH, step granddaughter Samantha Jackson of Fairborn, OH, and sister Marilyn (William) Lambert of South Charleston, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by mother Emma Ogle, daughter Diana James, and stepson David Damewood.



He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8437 Enon, OH, American Legion Post 36 Tucson, AZ, and a life member of Disabled American Veterans Cactus #2 Tucson, AZ.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St. Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Father Andrew Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School Chamberlain, SD; www.give.stjo.org or your local food bank. Online condolences may be expressed at



www.fringsandbayliff.com