OGUNDUYILE, Hazel



Hazel Ogunduyile, age 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 7, 1955, in Anniston, Alabama.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 40 yrs, Rev. "Engr." Ayokunle Oluwagbemiga Ogunduyile; daughters, Kimberly Ann



Davenport and Omolola Olanike (Nikki) Ogunduyile. She was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, Alabama. Post obtaining her bachelor's degree, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where she met the love of her life, Ayo, and later married him on December 3rd, 1980.



The family joined Zion Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio, in March 1986, where she served in Youth Programs, sang in the Choir, President of the Women of Zion and ultimately as a Deacon. She will be forever remembered and sorely missed.



She retired from the Montgomery County Children's Services in 2012 and started working with her daughter's State Farm Insurance Agency in Columbus, Ohio.



Hazel was funeralized on the 21st of September 2020, at the Adams Funeral Home in Herndon, VA, and buried on the 24th of September 2020, in Quantico Military Base in Maryland.



The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks St., Dayton, Ohio, starting promptly at 4:00pm. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception and social distancing and face masks guidelines will be followed per the guidelines of the Pastor.

