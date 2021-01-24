OHLINGER, Carolyn Sue



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Carolyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 13, 1936, to Andronicus and Emma (nee Tipton) Durbin. She was a 1954 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On October 5, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, she married Philip C. Ohlinger, Sr. Together they were members at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother. Her quick smile and loving demeanor will be forever missed. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Philip C. Ohlinger. Sr.; her children, Cynthia (Bill) Jones, Philip C. (Barbara) Ohlinger, Jr., Monica (Steve) Pfirrman and Melissa (Greg) Brown; her thirteen grandchildren, Kristen (Mike) McSorley, William Jones III, Jillian (Wes) Garland, Philip G. Ohlinger, Patrick (Cassie) Ohlinger, Marcus (Katie) Pfirrman, Zachary (Katrina) Pfirrman, Samantha Pfirrman, Spencer (Sara) Pfirrman, Olivia Pfirrman, Hannah Brown, Emma Brown and Maura Brown; her nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jean (the late Rich) Kiwala and Patrick (the late Carole) Durbin. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her five brothers, Michael, Merle,



Thomas, Andronicus and Richard Durbin; her five sisters, Kathleen Brinkman, Marjorie Bufler, Rose Minor, Dorothy Durbin and Delina Mistler. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St.,



Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM,



celebrant Fr. Rob Mulhenkamp. Burial will follow at Simonson Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family would like extend a special thank you to Dr. Chad Dunkle and staff and to Hospice of Cincinnati,



especially her nurse, Emily Wurster. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

