OILER, Doris



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born in Somerset, KY, to Howard and Edith Phillippi. After moving from Kentucky with her parents as a girl Doris grew up in Dayton and met the love of her life



Richard 'Dick' Oiler and together they had four children. After raising a family with Dick, she embarked on a career in retail. She went to work for Elder Beerman in the housewares



department at Van Buren and eventually worked for them at the furniture store in Centerville. She excelled at selling carpet and rugs for years and often commented that she "had



carpeted half the homes in Dayton", earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and customers alike. She retired



after 17 years of service. Not one to sit idly by, she missed the retail world and went to work for Target. After a few years her declining health forced her to retire for good. Her many years in retail taught her to know a good bargain when she saw it. Bargain shopping became her new hobby and entertainment, and she enjoyed it almost as much as being in her kitchen. Food was her love language. She delighted her family and friends with her famous chicken and noodles and her Hungarian cabbage rolls and Christmas Day celebrations



always included a large crockpot full of vegetable soup. Her spare time was spent in her kitchen baking sweet treats, often creating new recipes in an instant. Her peanut butter fudge was perfection. After retirement, she enjoyed reading, an



activity she didn't have time for while raising her children. She loved to sew, cross-stitch and embroider. She taught herself to macramé and made many gifts for friends and family. Doris is preceded in death by her husband Richard 'Dick' Oiler,



parents Howard and Edith Phillippi, grandsons Matt Hensley and Kurt Hensley, sister Betty Jewell and son-in-law Jack



Chafins. She is survived by her children Connie (O'Dell) Pursifull, Rick Oiler, Penni Chafins, Phil (Amy) Oiler, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild,



siblings Charlotte Gerhardt, Doug Phillippi, and Diana (Tom) Bruce, and numerous extended family. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.The family appreciates fond memories that



