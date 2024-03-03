Okruhlica, Maureen

Okruhlica (Smith), Maureen "Mo"



Maureen "Mo" Smith Okruhlica, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2024. Maureen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 18, 1933. She was the fourth of seven children to the late Ruth Holstein Smith and Ernst Smith.



Maureen was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Joe and were wed for 64 years. She was a homemaker raising 5 children with committed love and duty. She was strong in her faith, religiously attending mass at St. Albert the Great Church where she was a member of St. Al's Aces Senior Group, and late in life at the Nazareth Home. She was a long-time member of Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville and Stoneybrook Country Club, Sarasota, Florida. She was an avid golfer and was never shy to tell anyone that she had two holes in one. One at each club. She was a very social person who loved to laugh, play cards and sports and was known to be a tomboy in her youth on the playgrounds of Hamilton. She was a dutiful wife, constantly entertaining Joe's business clients whether it was the Kentucky Derby, sporting events or dinner at their house. She did it out of love and respect for him, while at the same time, constantly running around town ensuring their five kids got to and from their sporting events and activities. She did this out of love and respect for them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and even greater Grandma "Eenie". She will be missed.



Maureen is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, Granddaughter Kasey Mae and four of her siblings.



Maureen is survived by her 5 children; Tari (David) Bowen, Joe (Nancy), Mark (Rebecca), Dan and Lori (Bob) Blocker; Her Grandchildren, Tyler (Laura), Cooper (Erica), Matt, Ashlie (Marc), Dana, Megan (Nick), Lee, Ryan, Connor, Grace, Mackenzie (Joe), Zachary, Kyle; Great-Grandmother to 12 children and sister to Mark Smith (Mary Alice) and Dan Smith (Marilyn).



Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Gerard Drive with burial to follow alongside her husband at Cavalry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4pm  7pm on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthew's.



The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of the Nazareth Home for their love and compassion for our Mother and Grandmother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Nazareth Home, Highland Campus.



