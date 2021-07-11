OLDHAM, Dorothy Lee



Departed this life on July 3, 2021, at age 93. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle



Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, July 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or charity of your choice, in memory of Dorothy. Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

