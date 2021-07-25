OLDHAM, Joseph

dayton-daily-news logo
Joseph Michael Oldham, 74, returned to the arms of his Lord and Savior on 19 June 2021. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy, his sisters, Joyce LaGant, Judy (Bruce) Nicholas, Jill Oldham, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, an older brother, a brother-in-law and his adoring son, Jeremy. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, 7 August at one o'clock at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends from 11 am until the service. The family requests donations be made directly to the church marked for 1st Lutheran Sunday breakfasts or your favorite charity.

