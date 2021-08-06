OLER, Carol A.



Age 74, Fairfield Township, passed away peacefully



surrounded by her family on August 4th, 2021. She was born on July 4th, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to Pauline and Walter Rogusky. Carol grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Garfield High School in 1965. She



attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she studied Computer Programming. She is an avid fan of The Ohio State University Football Program and a caring pet owner of Sabe. Carol was very driven and worked her way up to Vice President of the I.T. Department at the Cincinnati Insurance Companies where she retired in 2015. She also served on numerous committees, including a term as President of the Fairfield City Chamber of Commerce and on the Fairfield City Parks Board. She volunteered countless hours on a committee to redesign Fairfield Township's dog park to help enhance community relations. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years and high school sweetheart,



Michael Oler; daughters, Leslie (Wayne) Hoffman and Susan (Nathaniel) Snyder-Kollar; her granddaughter, Julia Snyder, and her grandson, Peyton Snyder. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, David Oler, mother, Pauline Rogusky and father, Walter Rogusky. Carol's family would like to thank the nurses of Queen City Hospice for their care and support



during the last few days of her life, as well as the doctors and staff at OHC. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 9th, 2021, at Avance Funeral Home and



Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with



Reverend Jeffery A. Roberts officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 8th from 3:00 to 5:00 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.Komen.org.

