OLINGER, Rev. Andrew Age 87, of Hamilton, Andrew passed from this life to his heavenly home surrounded by his daughters on August 8, 2020. Devoted to his family, Andrew suffered the past five years from Dementia, a cruel disease that took his speech, memory and ability to witness for his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Andrew was born on July 13, 1933, in Letcher County, KY, to Alta (Crase) and Joe Olinger. Andrew was married to Lois (Peters) on August 2, 1952. Lois preceded him in death on April 26, 2004. Andrew worked at the Pillsbury Company where he sustained a life changing injury in 1953. He accepted Christ as his savior in 1957, and surrendered to preach the gospel in 1960. Andrew spent his ministry sacrificially devoting his Christian life to the restoration of local Baptist churches in need. Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Gwendolyn (Steven) Croucher, Janet Olinger, and Andrea (Michael) White; seven grandsons, Michael Bustle, Joseph Amber, Ethan Amber, Eric Croucher, Andrew White, Jess White, Brennan White and eleven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Ralph Olinger; sister, Barbara Asher, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Andrew was preceded in death by his grandson, Benjamin Bustle; brothers, Ernest, Noah and Clarence; sisters, Darla Okun and Mary Lou Owens. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2630 Hamilton Mason Rd., Fairfield Twp. 45011. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

