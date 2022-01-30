OLINGER, Elizabeth



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 AM on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Friendship Village. Elizabeth was born on January 12, 1939, in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theophilus Myles and Gladys Ophelia (Clemens) Hurd. She was



retired from Good Samaritan Hospital, where she worked as a nurse with over 45 years of service. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Emerson Olinger and brothers: Richard Hurd, Dean Hurd, Donald Hurd, David Hurd, and James Hurd. Elizazeth is survived by her



children Aaron Olinger of Trotwood, Ohio, Eric (Carrie) Olinger of Dayton, Ohio, and Kim Penson of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren Christina (Joe) McGowen, Recca (Rashad McGee) Kelly, Michael Rainey, Angle (John) Senter, DaMisha Douglas, Kamica Starr, Eric and Olinger Jr.; great-grandchildren DaVontae McGee, Rashad McGee, Samara McGee, Jo McGowen, Marlice and Eric Olinger III; brothers and sisters Frank Hurd, Ralph (Ann) Hurd, Gloria (Terry) Buckingham - all of Greenville, Ohio, and Edith Perkins of Washington D.C.; sisters-in-law Barbara Hurd of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Mary Hurd of Greenville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11 AM at



Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation to begin at 10 AM on February 3, 2022, until the time of service. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Clemens Cemetery.

