OLINGER, Viola Age 88, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton, on October 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Jennie Bell (Gumm) Richardson; children, Allie Black II and Brenda Black; grandsons, Allie Black III and Anthony Hayes; siblings, Adrian Richardson, Clay Richardson, Frank Richardson, Betty Hatter, and Juanita Gourley. Survived by her loving husband, Richard Olinger; daughter, Liz (Keith) Schaechterle; granddaughters, Megan Schaechterle, and Dawn (Brent) Overbeck; great-grandchildren, Cohen and Ramsey; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to express gratitude for the compassionate care and dignity they offered and provided at Hearth and Home, Heartland Hospice, and Hospice of Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be Sat., 10:00 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

