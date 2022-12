OLIVER, John K.



Age 92 of Dayton, departed this life December 20, 2022. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Service to follow at 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens.



