OLIVER, Ora

OLIVER (Cox), Ora Lu

Age 89, was called home to be with her Lord on Thurs., Jan. 21, 2021, at Lincoln Park

Manor in Kettering, OH.

Private funeral services will be held on Fri., Jan. 29, 2021, 11:30 AM at Loritts-Neilson

Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. The family will receive

relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Fri. at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment:

Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

