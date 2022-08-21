OLLECH, Kay



Passed away on August 11, 2022, at the age of 66 from cancer. She worked as an RN supervisor at Dayton Community Blood Ctr for 40 years. She will be remembered for her generosity, formidable intelligence, kindness, and logical thinking. She is survived by her sister Dianne Ollech of NYC, and her brother and sister-in-law John and Nga Ollech of Huber Heights. The family wishes to thank her colleagues/friends from the blood center who offered their unwavering support. Thank you Robert for the long hours you put in. She is free from her suffering. We will all miss her for a very long time.

