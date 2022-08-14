OMLOR, Mary Jo



Mary Jo K. Omlor, age 88, of Dayton, passed away on August 11, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1934, to the late Max and Nettie (Atkeson) Hayworth in Dayton, Ohio. Mary Jo was a Receptionist in the Emergency Room at Good Samaritan Hospital for more than 20 years before she retired. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Mary Jo was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, and in her younger years, dancing with her husband Jim. Mary Jo is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years: Jim H. Omlor, daughters: Terry Quinn, Jenny (Doug) Burchfield, daughter-in-law: Carole Omlor, grandchildren: Leo (Kristi) Quinn, Ashley (Hank) Sway, Douglas (Elle) Burchfield, Madison Burchfield, Jill (Zachary) Bailey, and Jackie Omlor, great-grandchildren: Tyler, Katie, Charley, Brent, Brady, and Annelise, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Mary Jo was preceded in death by her son: James H. Omlor Jr., and son-in-law: Tim Quinn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy Church (220 W Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH 45405). The family will receive friends from 10:00 am, until the time of Service. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

