OPICKA, Margaret Beatty



91, passed away on June 2nd at Hospice of Dayton. She was born to George Beatty and Mae Netcher on May 24, 1931, at the Beatty farm in West



Unity, Ohio. The farm has been in the family since 1835.



Margaret began her love for piano in first grade. She graduated from West Unity High School in 1949 and attended Michigan State University as a music major. Margaret married her high school sweetheart, James Opicka, in 1950. She is



survived by her husband of 72 years, her four children: Kathleen Barden of Fairfax, Virginia; Lizbeth Roman of



Manassas, Virginia; Eric of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Sallie of Dayton, Ohio, in addition to three grandchildren and twin great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice of Dayton honoring her name.

