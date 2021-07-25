OPT, Preston Calhoun



Preston Calhoun Opt, 88, died peacefully on July 19, 2021, after a few months of declining health. Preston graduated from Clemson University in 1955 and entered active duty in the US Air Force as a commissioned officer. He later earned a masters from North Carolina State. He resigned his



commission in 1967 and continued to work at Wright-



Patterson AFB until his retirement in 1989. In October, Preston was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joye McKee. He is survived and will be missed by his children and their



spouses, Susan (Norman Smith), Gregory (Tina), and Jeffrey (Erin), grandchildren (William and Orlando Vasconcelos-Opt), his heart family Jennifer Thomas and Cheryl Biggers, and his church family at the former East Dayton Baptist Church. Graveside services will be on August 2 in Anderson, SC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/

