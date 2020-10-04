ORDEMAN, Richard Lee Age 95, of Oakwood, passed away on April 24, 2020. A Virtual Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1pm. Please go to http://stpauls-dayton.org/skip-richard-ordemans-memorial-service-saturday-october-10/ to view the service online. Full obituary available at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

