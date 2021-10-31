ORIHOOD, Gretchen

ORIHOOD (Iles), Gretchen



Age 70, died October 22, 2021, at Dickson Health and Rehab in Dickson, TN.



She was born April 22, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to Arthur and Jean (Weir) Iles.



She is survived by Steve Orihood, her husband of 31 years; her stepchildren, Lisa (Dean) Wright and Steve (Brienne) Orihood; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



Gretchen was a proud graduate of Tippecanoe High School. She served as a police dispatcher for the City of Union and Montgomery County Sheriff's departments in Ohio.



Services are scheduled for Friday, November 12th, 10am, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, Ohio.



Visitation with the family will be held following the service at FOP Lodge 104, 3115 Stop 8 Road, Dayton, OH 45414.



In lieu of flowers, Gretchen would be honored if you donate to your local hospice or animal shelter.

