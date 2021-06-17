ORLOWSKI, Joseph James
Joseph James Orlowski, age 75 of Beavercreek, Ohio, died of an aortic dissection unexpectedly on June 3rd, 2021, at
Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.
His passing leaves a gaping chasm in the hearts of those he left behind. Born in Parris
Island, South Carolina Feb. 2, 1946, to a Marine family; his
father was Joseph J Orlowski and his mother Elizabeth Williamson Orlowski. He graduated from Dover High School in Ohio, attended Kent State
University and finished his engineering degree at the
University of Dayton. Most of his professional years were spent at WPAFB, first with the 4950 Test Wing and subsequently as tech advisor to AFRL. Outside of his profession he enjoyed traveling everywhere: from New Zealand to Peru to Latvia to the Continent. He had a fine mind, a passion for learning, and a kind and gentle reserve.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sarma Orlowski; his two daughters, Larisa Kruger of Grove City, Ohio, and Laura McCullough of Gastonia, N.C.; a brother, Richard Orlowski of Fairfax, Virginia, a stepbrother, and three grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated in a commemoration on July 4th starting at 1:00 at his Beavercreek home.
"You have been, and always will be my friend."
To leave a memory or special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.
Newcomer-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for the family.