ORNDORF, Dolores Head



FAYETTEVILLE - Dolores Head Orndorf, 89, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in her home.



She was born October 10, 1933, to the late James W. and Lillian Head. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles, sons Russell, Kenneth, James and four siblings.



Dolores was a longtime and very involved member of the Waynesville First Church of Christ. She has been a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout Den mother, and a member of Waynesville Garden Club.



Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Carolyn (Phillip) Kleinert of Stedman, NC; daughters-in-law Malenna of Fayetteville and Susan D. of Miamisburg, OH; grandchildren, Lisa Orndorf (Joey Moore); Susan M. Orndorf (formerly of the home); Amy Mathes (Mike), Christopher Kleinert (Jolene) and Lucas Orndorf (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Eddie Nunnery, Cheyenne Mathes, Dakota Mathes, Kiowa Mathes, Shelby Moore, Eva Kleinert, Alyssa Sweet and Nathan Sweet; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm in Cumberland Union Baptist Church, 6957 Tabor Church Road, Fayetteville, NC. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 am in Miami Cemetery Chapel, Corwin, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Cumberland Union Baptist Church WMU, 6957 Tabor Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.

