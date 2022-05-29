ORNDORF, Susan Jane



Age 54, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Susan was born in Kettering, OH, on July 1, 1967. She was a 1985 graduate of Fairmont High School and graduated from RETS College in 2009 for Insurance Medical Coding. She attended Miamisburg Christian Church and volunteered teaching American Sign Language for the deaf. Susan loved trivia and cheering for Chase Eliott, her favorite NASCAR driver. She was also a loyal fan of The Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals football teams. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy J. Orndorf; fiancé, Brian Scott; aunt, Carol Ulm; uncle, Ronald (Judy) Orndorf; grandparents, James and Martha Fellows and Edward and Estella Orndorf. She is survived by her father, Ralph (Sheila); sister, Kim (Walt) Wielkiewicz; uncles, Gary Ulm and Norman Orndorf; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and four-legged companion, Peanut. A special thank you to the staff and fellow residents at Laurelwood Assisted Living. Family will greet friends 10AM-11AM on Thursday, June 2 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral service will begin at 11AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to American Diabetes Association, 2555 S Dixie Dr. UNIT 112, Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



