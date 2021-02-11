ORTIZ, Edgardo Noel



Born in Anniston, Alabama, on October 6th, 1986, by his parents Edgardo Ortiz and Trecia Lolita Bass who preceded him in death. Noel had a smile of gold just like his mother. No matter what you were going through he was sure to make you smile. Noel was very family oriented and would do anything to make sure his family was okay. His kids were his world. A heart so pure! So outgoing and such a people person. We are truly going to miss him. Noel leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Amiyah Lashay & Camren Trey Noel; his father, Edgardo Ortiz; his sisters, Kellie & Brittney; his girlfriend, Tara and her children; also so many relatives, family and friends. Though Noel is not physically with us anymore, he will always be in our hearts and spirits. Noel and his mother are rejoicing once again and will forever be watching over us. We will miss you Noel, until we meet again. Funeral services will be Monday, February 15, 2021, at the House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

