OSBORNE, Casey Lynn



Casey Lynn Osborne, 34, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on February 9, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Osborne. Casey is survived by her mother,



Martha Osborne; brother, Clint "CJ" Osborne; precious babies, Caelynn Watkins and Cayleigh Watkins; and all of New Lebanon. A host of close relatives and friends are left to mourn her passing. She will forever be remembered for her welcoming and loving spirit. Her babies and her family were her life. She will be truly missed. Fly high, Sis…..



Visitation for Casey will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m.



RogersFuneralHomes.com