OSBORNE, Mary

OSBORNE (Sweeney), Mary Patricia



Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Tri County Extended Care. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 24, 1939, the daughter of John and Hannah (Keating) Sweeney. A graduate of St. Hubert High School of Philadelphia, she enjoyed math and participating in various sports. Mary met her future husband in Times Square on December 31, 1957. On October 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to Taylor Osborne Jr. in Naples, Italy. A devout Catholic, many will remember Mary as the bookkeeper for St. Mary School and later at St. Julie Billiart Church. She is survived by her children, Mona (Tom) Mitchell and Frani (Tony) Jackson; grandchildren, Thomas



Patrick Mitchell, SFC Benjamin Scott Mitchell U.S. Army and his wife, Denise, Alexander John Mitchell USMC Retired and his wife, Kate, Ashley Elizabeth Mitchell, Nicolette Christine



(Cameron) Wellik, step-grandson, Anthony James Jackson; great-grandchildren, Taylor Scott Mitchell and Robert James Mitchell; siblings, Michael (Stacey) Sweeney, Veronica (the late, William) Mahoney, Winnifred (the late, Jerome) Scogna; brother-in-law, Dodge (the late, Charlotte) Osborne; sister-in-law, Karola Osborne (the late, James Lee Osborne); many



nieces, nephews and her best friends, Patricia Trujillo and Georgia Pate. Preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Taylor; three sons, Taylor Anthony, Taylor Charles and Taylor Osborne and brother Charles Patrick Sweeney. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Julie Billiart Church. Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Colligan Funeral Home. MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCE REQUIRED AT BOTH CHURCH AND FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be directed to St. Julie Billiart Church or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online



