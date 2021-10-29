OSBORNE, Ronnie C.



Age 75, of Tipp City (Bethel Twp.), passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Ronnie was born June 28, 1946, in Bypro, KY, to the late Robert and



Minnie Bell (Johnson) Osborne. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Ronnie was employed with Montgomery County with 12 years of service at the incinerator and 20 years with the water



department. In 1994 he was honored as Employee of the Year. Ronnie was also a member of the Huber Heights Masonic Lodge # 777. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of the past 52 years, Regina (Rison) Osborne; two children, Kenneth



Osborne (Wanda) and Jennifer Early (Nathan); six grandchildren, Chealsie (Jacob), Ashley, Harrison, Raven, Shelby and Will; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett; two sisters, JoAnne Shrewsberry and Shirlene Whitt; and by his beloved dog,



Sadie. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Masonic Blue Lodge service will conclude the visitation at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers,



contributions should be made in memory of Ronnie to The Hospice of Dayton. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

