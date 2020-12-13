X

OTSTOT, Charles

OTSTOT, Charles Edward "Chuck"

Age 72, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Sunday, December 20th at 4:00 pm in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a memorial

visitation from 2:00 pm until the start of the service. Livestreaming will begin at the time of service. The family requests that visitors follow COVID-19 safety restrictions. View Chuck's full obituary, view his

memorial video and leave condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



