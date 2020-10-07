OTT, Charles

OTT, Jr., Charles J. Charles J. Ott, Jr. (age 85) from Centerville, (and formerly from Englewood) passed away on October 4, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1935, in New York. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sue. He is also survived by his children: Kathy Doherty (Steve), Carol Contardi, and Tom Ott (Amy); his grandchildren: Ryan Doherty (Sarah), Sean Doherty (Leticia), Jeremy Contardi, Courtney Contardi, Hannah Contardi, Emily Ott, Jessica Ott and Rachel Ott; and his great-grandchildren Alex, Michael and Abigail Doherty; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was an Air Force Veteran, University of Dayton graduate, and he retired from Trotwood-Madison Schools. He was a classically trained piano player and a passionate Cincinnati Reds fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private memorial service. He will be interred at David's Cemetery in Kettering.

