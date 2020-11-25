OTTO, Dorothy Loretta



Dorothy Loretta Otto, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Loretta was born on August 27, 1934, to Beecher Shiplet and Ida Mink Shiplet. She was a faithful member to the Westwood Presbyterian Church. Loretta worked for the Butler County Board of Education and retired from the Talawanda Local School District. She enjoyed cooking, quilting and service to others. Loretta is survived by sons, Steve and Jennifer Otto of Maineville, Ron and Roxanna Otto of Reily; grandsons, Mitch Otto, Derek (Jenny) Otto and Nicholas Otto; granddaughters Alexis Otto, Taylor (Brandyn) Kist, and Shelby Cook; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Jacob and Mallory Otto, River Otto, Payton Oliver; sister, Iona Jones of Hamilton; sister-In-law,



Carolyn Shiplet of Hamilton. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Otto; sisters, Irene Haley and Marene Shane; brothers, Oakley and Lee Shiplet;



great-grandson, Landon Everett Otto. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Norman Godfrey of the Westwood Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Loretta to the Westwood Presbyterian Church, 1068 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, OH 45013.

