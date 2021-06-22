OTTO, Ray R. "Skip"



Age 91, of Tipp City, formerly of West Milton, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home. He was born January 3, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to his parents Ray W. and Gertrude Lucile (Ridenour) Otto. Ray graduated from Wilbur Wright High School class of 1948. On December 27, 1950, he married Carol Ann Zimmerle in Dayton, and together they shared a life for over 70 years. He graduated from the University of Dayton with his Bachelor's Degree in Education and retired from Dayton Public Schools. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed walking, spending time with his family, fishing, playing cards and loved vacationing in Michigan. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Carol Otto; children and their spouses Jeff Otto and Renee Mote of Tipp City, Misty Turner of Tipp City, Traci and Jeff Dietz of Tipp City; grandchildren Jesse (Kiann) Turner, Luke Turner, Sarah Turner, Makenzie Dietz, Jenna Dietz, Taylor Dietz; great-grandchildren Brandon, Ethan, Khloe, Charlie, Nevaeh; brother David Otto of Maine; and sister-in-law Susan Otto of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel Otto.



Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 AM Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, Troy. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

