OTWORTH, John C.



Age 69, of Jamestown, passed away January 3, 2022, at



Miami Valley Hospital in



Dayton, Ohio. "Johnny O" was born July 25, 1952, to Betty (Raike) Otworth and the late Walter Otworth. John graduated from Beavercreek High School. He worked hard in



masonry and was a bricklayer until his death. Johnny O loved his family especially his nieces and nephews. He loved the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Football, and scratch off tickets. He is survived by his mother Betty (Raike) Otworth, sisters



Sandy (Steve) Sweat, and Becki Cole. A celebration of life gathering to be announced.

