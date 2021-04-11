OTY, Janice
Janice Oty, 69, of Springfield, died on April 9th, 2021. Services will be on Wednesday, April 12th, at 1:00 p.m., in the
Cornerstone Pentecostal Church of God, 3318 Dayton Rd., Springfield. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of
service. Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
