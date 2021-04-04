OVERFIELD, Lorna Ruth



93, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday evening, March 31, 2021. She was born on February 9, 1928, in Cable, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of



Lorna's life will begin at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Littleton & Rue Facebook beginning at 11 am on Tuesday. Entombment will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., Springfield, OH. 45502. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



