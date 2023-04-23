Owen, Russell J.



RUSSELL J. OWEN, 69, of Springfield passed away on Saturday morning, April 15, 2023 at Daysprings of Miami Valley. He was born on December 22, 1953 in Springfield, the son of the late Elwood H. and Dorothy (Saylor) Owen. Rusty worked at Morgal Machine Tool Company for many years. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Reds fan. Rusty enjoyed riding his Harley and loved his sons and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Survivors include his four children, Jason (Rainie) Owen, Russell James Owen II, Kyle Owen, and Michael (Stephanie) Owen; two sisters, Beverly J. Sagraves and Julia A. Owen; granddaughter, Gracie and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, David (Georgia) Owen. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 12-1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Rusty's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to charity of choice. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



