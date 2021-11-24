OWENS, James E.



JAMES E. OWENS, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday evening, November 21, 2021. He was born in Grandview, Indiana, on June 24, 1933, the son of the late Andrew and Ruth (Kruse) Owens. He served his country in the U.S. Army



during the Korean War. Following his military service, Jim earned his bachelor of science degree from Indiana University. He retired from AEP as an information system supervisor. A life-long Mason, Jim was past master of Anthony Lodge #455 F. & A.M., past worthy



patron of Worthington chapter #287 O.E.S., past president Registrars Unit Aladdin Temple Shrine, and a former member of Hilltop Shrine Club. Jim was also the national tour director of the African Violet Society of America for many years. He is



survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Linda D. (Osbun) Owens; son, James Andrew Owens of Colorado; daughter, Sheri (Tim) Conder of Northville, Michigan; and grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Sgriccia and Joseph, Michael and Kevin Conder. Also surviving are niece and nephew, Andrea



Martinec and Michael Roberts and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Sgriccia; sister, Nancianne Wilkinson; and granddaughter, Claire Conder. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Masonic services will be held at 6:45 p.m. Jim's funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel M. Powell presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



