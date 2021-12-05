OWENSBY-BRICE,



Mildred



84, of Dayton, gained her wings Thursday, November 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was a proud grandmother to several grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren and was a second mother to many in the city of Dayton and around the country. A graduate of Roosevelt High School and Garfield Technical College, Mildred valued education. She worked as a female guard at the Dayton Police Department and the City of Dayton Rehabilitation Center. A devoted member of Greater Christian Pentecostal Church, serving as a kitchen attendant. She was known by her favorite saying "Love is what it does", and for her delicious food and professional manner in food service. She served the city as a singer and gospel music



promoter for over 50 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Moore; devoted husband, James Owensby; dear sons, Terry, Gary, Steven and Michael Owensby. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving



husband, William Brice; children, Carol Owensby of Santa



Barbara, CA, George Marvin Moore, Constance, James and Carmel Owensby, all of Dayton; sons-in-love, William



(Juanita), Robert (Sherry) and Eric (Barbara) Brice; devoted grandchildren, Corwin Perdue, Marshai Davis, Chermil Balbalosa, Jamill Baker. A Gospel Singing service in her honor will be held 5 pm Sunday, December 5, at House of God Church, 1430 W. Third. St. Homegoing service 11 am Monday, December 6, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

