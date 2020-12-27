PACE, Edna Janet



Edna Janet Pace passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2020, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Belle Pace; her siblings, Dolly, Few, Mitchell, H.E. "Bud" Pace, Beatrice King, Mildred Cappiello; nephew, Roger Pace and great nephew, Eric Pace.



Janet was born July 3, 1933, in Hendersonville, NC, and after graduating from Appalachian State, she went to work in Oak Ridge, TN, where her sister Mildred Cappiello lived. She and her best friend Penny Dykes then moved to Dayton, Ohio, and worked primarily at Maxon Construction.



She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Every year Janet looked forward to attending the Kentucky Derby which she did for over 40 years consecutively and she and some friends also loved going to Las Vegas.



Janet will be greatly missed by her nephews, David and Larry Pace, Tony Cappiello, and nieces, Candy Cappiello and Molly Faye King (nee); her great-nephews, Shane and Matthew Pace, Cricket King, Madonna Walker, Karen Hamlin, Sherry Tomlinson and dear friend, Mennie Dodson.



Janet's loving and generous spirit continues to touch lives. It was her desire that when she passed on, if she could help improve or even save someone's life by organ donation, we would honor and respect her wishes.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

