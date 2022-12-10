PACKER, John L.



75 of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born March 3, 1947, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of John and Barbara (Mathers) Packer. He graduated in 1965 from Urbana High School. Johnny went to the Journeyman Program to become a tool and die maker, he loved working with wood and was extremely detailed and talented in what he did. He was a member of the Antioch Shriners, Masonic Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A.M. and Moose Lodge 1215. Johnny enjoyed mushroom hunting, NASCAR and having his tea and talking to God in the early morning hours. But most of all he loved cookouts and being with his family.



Johnny is survived by his loving wife Texanna (Harvel) Packer; between them they have 4 children, Amy Hurt, Ryan (Jessica) Packer, Erica Shaffer Poole and Michael (Becca) Bailey; grandchildren, Nick Packer, Austin Hurt, Justin Hurt, Emily Hurt, Chasen Poole, David Bailey, Rachel Delaine and Holden Bailey; great-grandchild, Fenix Packer; siblings, Robert (Chloe) Packer, Debbie Packer and Linda (Kevin Amis) Packer as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Matthew Packer.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Aaron Shaffer; brother, David L Packer.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the care they showed during his time at the James Cancer Hospital in Springfield.



The family will receive friends 10am- 1pm prior to the service. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio, with Pastor Mike Stewart officiating. Masonic honors will be provided by the Harmony Lodge #8 F.& A.M. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 148 W. North Street, Springfield, OH 45504.



