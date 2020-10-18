PADEN, Judith Ann Judith Ann Paden, age 78, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following complications after surgery. Judy was called to her eternal home by her Savior Jesus Christ in whom she placed her faith and trust. Born on October 31st, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to Walter and Maxine Gillette who preceded her death. Judy was a graduate of The Ohio State University in 1963. She majored in English and French and became a Certified Public Accountant. Judy loved being a mom, grandmother, and a wife. She was married to Elden Paden for 56 years. Judy was an excellent cook and lived for the family dinners. She cooked this way until age caught up with her. She had an unbounding love for Jesus. Her Lutheran faith was her rock, and she lived her life in accordance with God's commandments. She found strength and comfort through prayer and God's word. Judy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church. She was gifted with many talents. She had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and was always taking classes to learn new things and to educate herself. All her life she wanted to know about everything. Her curiosity knew no bounds. She was a true Renaissance woman. Judy was a basket weaver, bead jewelry designer, quilt maker, church banner maker, seamstress, choir member, poet, water colorist, dulcimer player, English teacher, avid Bible student, Sunday School teacher, gardener, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, boggle player, avid reader, bird watcher and tax accountant. She is survived by her husband Elden Paden; daughter, Beth (Bill) Ervin, sons: Lee (Maudy) Paden and Gene (Mickella) Paden; grandchildren: Madison Paden, Kipten Paden, Alisha Ervin, Alex Ervin, Garrett Paden, Harrison Paden and Baylor Paden; sister, Pamela (Sam) Frazier. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday. Livestreaming of funeral services will begin at 11 on the Littleton & Rue facebook page. Social distancing and mask are requested during your time at the church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



