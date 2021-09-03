PAESSUN, Beverley

PAESSUN (Hibbs),



Beverley Ann



On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Beverley Ann Paessun (Hibbs), loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Bev was born on May 26, 1943, in Dayton, OH, was raised in Brookville, and Lewisburg, and resided in New Carlisle, OH. She had a love for family, entertaining, music, movies, sewing, and "Goodwill-hunting". She enjoyed decorating and had a keen sense of fashion! Bev was beautiful, inside and out. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Hibbs. She is survived by her daughters Anne and Maria (Mark); grandsons Sean, Joseph, Tommy, and great-grandson Bennett; uncle, aunt, numerous cousins, and many close friends. Bev is a donor to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Life will take place October 2, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Hunters Glenn Condominium Clubhouse, 5211 Crescent Ridge Dr., Clayton, OH 45315.

