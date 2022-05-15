PAGE, Thomas



Mr. Thomas Page, age 83 of Dayton, peacefully transitioned to eternal life Thurs., May 5, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Tues., May 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Rev. Jarvis A. Ellis, Sr., Officiating and Dr. Robert E. Baines, Jr., Eulogist. The family will



receive relatives and friends Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS



REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https: www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.

