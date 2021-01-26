PAIGE, Shawn S.



Age 68, loving wife and mother of 3, passed away January 23, 2021, after a heart attack. She was born Theresa (Terry) on October 3, 1952, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, to Ray and Jean (Carr) Olds. Her love of her children Adrien, Sonja, and Brent was shared with her husband of 38 years Jarrett (Jay) Abbey. In her youth she enjoyed felt tipped art, playing saxophone and jazz. After graduating from Yellow Springs High School, she discovered her passion for children through her being a nanny for professional couples. One of her favorite things in life was nature. She enjoyed walks through Glen Helen Nature Preserve with her dog and macro photography of plants and bugs. She cherished art and loved painting and crafting clay sculptures. Later in life, she partnered with Jay to form a small environmental engineering company that is now 25 years old. Once her children fled the nest, she directed her attention towards her love of border collies until her grandchild Alexandrea was born. In Shawn's final days, she was able to do what she loved most by helping raise her grandchild with her loyal border collie, Dakota, at her side, every step of the way. Dakota would chase anything she threw his way. Shawn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, children, and granddaughter. At her request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Glen Helen Nature Preserve. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

