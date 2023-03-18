X

Painter, Charlie

Obituaries
Painter, Charlie V.

Age 75, of Centerville, OH, played his final match on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A service will start the following day on the 25th of March at 12pm, at Normandy UMC, 4050 W. Alex Bell Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Painter Family Scholarship Fund, www.united.edu/give, or The Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association. Full obituary pending, in the care of Routsong Funeral Home www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

