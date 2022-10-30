PAINTER, Harriet

PAINTER (Copeland),



Harriet Ann



88, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She raised her family in Huber Heights, Ohio, and spent many years in Palm Desert, California. She will be remembered for her positivity and kindness towards others. Preceded in death by her husband John R. Painter Sr., son John R. Painter Jr. and three sisters. Survived by her sons Arthur Painter and Thomas Painter, daughters-in-law Kelly Painter (Arthur) and Kelly Haines. (Thomas), sister Mary Anne Troxell, granddaughters Alyssa Painter and Kristina Short, and three great-grandchildren. We will be celebrating her life in a private gathering.

