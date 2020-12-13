PANSZA, Michael Anthony
Age 55, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on
Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Mike was born in Florida on
August 4, 1965. He is survived by his father, Anthony Pansza; mother, Mary Glosser Pansza; stepmother, Brenda Ruth Pansza; siblings, Vicki Lynn Bell, Cheryl Ann Bair, Brian Roth, Patti Mangen, Michael Nelson Roth, Rebecca Ellis and Jonathon Roth. The family will receive friends on Tuesday,
December 15, 2020, from 1-2 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2 pm. Michael will be laid to rest at David's
Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to FOA Families of Addicts, at FOAfamilies.org.
To send a special message to the family, please visit
