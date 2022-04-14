PAOLOEMILIO,



James Anthony



Passed on Saturday, April 9th, after a battle with ALS. He was at his home surrounded by his family and great hospice care nurses and an outstanding volunteer nurse, Bekka, who all made the last chapter as peaceful as possible.



Jim was born in Steubenville, Ohio on September 1, 1948. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1966, received a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. He finished his successful career as a Senior Sales executive at Emerson Climate Technologies in Sidney, Ohio, and retired in Apollo Beach, FL, as a real-estate investor. He loved bicycling, photography, WWII planes and his Vette. But more than those, he loved his family. He was very compassionate and



loving and helped anyone.



He is preceded in death by his father Jim and step-mother Colleen Paoloemilio, mother Valerie Paoloemilio and grandparents Tony and Lucy Paoloemilio. He is survived by his wife Valerie, his son Mark and daughter Gina (Chad) Crabtree and his step-daughter Karyn. His sister Judy, brothers John (Kathy), Dave (Sandee), Dan (Marybeth), step-brother Marty (Tina) Ridgely, his two grandchildren, Molly and Addelyn and Cindy, mother of Mark and Gina, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Rosi.



Visitation is at National Cremation and Burial Society in Ruskin, FL, on April 14th from 1-3 with a service to follow at 3 pm. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, help Jim continue to fight ALS by supporting the ALS Association at donate.als.org and/or St. Jude's Children's Hospitals at stjude.org, Jim's memorial fund.

