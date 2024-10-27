PAPENFUS, Robert Norman "Bob"



Robert Norman "Bob" Papenfus, 92, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024. Born on September 30, 1932, Bob lived a rich and fulfilling life, centered on love, laughter, and family. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a cherished grandfather and great-grandfather who left a lasting legacy of warmth and kindness. Bob was the beloved husband of Helen Evelyn Papenfus, known to all as Evelyn. Married for 68 wonderful years, their life together was a true partnership-marked by love, humor, and a little mischief, sharing an affinity for playful pranks that brought joy to those around them. Whether it was with family or friends, Bob had a way of making people laugh and feel at home. As a family man, Bob was dedicated and supportive, always there for his children, Vicki Lynn Bradshaw (Mike) and Scott Papenfus (Teresa). He was a proud grandfather to Andy Bradshaw (Jaycie), Ashley Bosse (Brady), and Robert "Robbie" Papenfus (Kayla). His great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Emerson, Eliza, Brooks, and Bennett, were the light of his life, and "Grandpa Bob" adored every moment spent with family. Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Radar Operator in the U.S. Navy. His dedication to and pride in serving others carried over into his professional life, where he spent many years working at the Dayton Electric Company before retiring. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 2pm to 4pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek. Friends and family are invited to honor and remember a man whose spirit, humor, and love touched so many.



