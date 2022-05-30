PAPESH, Dennis R.



Dennis R. Papesh, age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly Cleveland, Ohio, passed away May 22, 2022, at his home. Dennis is son of the late Rudolph and Mae Papesh. Dennis is the beloved brother of Sharon Yurick (Jim deceased), Marsha Pozsonyi (Gabe deceased) and Brian (Linda) Papesh. Dennis is a beloved uncle and great uncle to many. Dennis graduated from Dayton University in 1963. He taught at Holy Angels School for over 40 years. Dennis was very active with Science Olympiad and served over 30 years coaching Holy Angels students to State level and was presently the National Events Supervisor. He served for over 60 years in Boy Scouts, of which 44 of those years was Scout Master for troop 320. He still continued to serve troop 320 as Scout Advisor and Helpmate. Dennis has touched the hearts and lives of numerous people and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Boulevard. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:30 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown Street. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to BSA Troop 320 C/O Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 155 East Thurston Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45419. Family respectively requests all visitors to MASK.

