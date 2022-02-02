PAPP, James E. "Jim"



Age 78 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Joseph and Madonna (Schmidt) Papp. Mr. Papp honorably served his country in the U.S. Army



Reserves. He was a retired employee of General Motors with 32 years of services. Jim was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and attended St. Henry Catholic Church. He was also an active member of the Moraine Senior Citizens where he was known for his ice cream scooping abilities. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Evelyn Jean (Hollinger) Papp, his son Jim Papp and wife Wendy, his daughter Sharon Harness and husband Rod, step-son Robert Sizemore, 2 step-daughters Teresa Phillips and Laura Blake, his brother Thomas Papp and wife Mary, his sister Mary Jane Vallo and husband Virgil, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews



Kevin Papp and wife Sarah, Eric Vallo and wife Christina, his niece Cathy Carcao and husband Brett, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on



Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Henry Watts officiating. Burial



Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to the service) at the



funeral home on Friday. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Jim's memory. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. James E. "Jim" Papp, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

