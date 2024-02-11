Parente, John J.



Age 87 of Springboro, OH passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Otterbein of Springboro. He was born November 25, 1936 in West Pittston, PA to John H. and Ann Parente. He graduated from Pittston Central Catholic High School and went on to attend Kings College (Wilkes Barre, PA). He is preceded in death by his parents John H. & Ann Parente, and brother, Charles E. Parente. John is survived by his two sons, Mark Parente and Greg (Lori) Parente; daughter, Kara (Jamie) Blalock; brothers-in-law, Joseph Danko and Jack Danko; sister-in-law, Janice Danko; five grandchildren, Maxwell, Morgan, and Pierce Blalock and Jacob Parente and Sara (Jeff) Uchtman: one step-grandchild, Cory (Alexis) Fritts; and numerous extended family and friends. "Jack" was married to Mary Helen (Danko) for 46 years. Jack was an incredibly devoted father and grandfather. His career spanned 33 years with Standard Register Business Forms. After retiring he opened Jack's BBQ with his children and later became involved with International Laminating Corporation. If you knew Jack, he was an avid gardener and sports fan. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and his every loving Daytona 500. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Henry Catholic Church. To view obituary and share condolences please visit www.Routsong.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton (555 Valley Street, Dayton, OH 45405)



